Cracking Down on LPG Hoarders: Sikkim's Police in Action

Sikkim's Director General of Police, Akshay Sachdeva, has taken a tough stance on complaints of LPG hoarding and overcharging by ordering strict actions against distributors involved in these practices.

Complaints from various regions of Sikkim allege that domestic LPG is being diverted to commercial locations such as hotels, and that some distributors are overcharging consumers.

Sachdeva emphasized the importance of field inspections by district police to ensure fair distribution. Legal actions against violators are underway, with warnings issued through media channels to deter further manipulation of the LPG supply chain.

(With inputs from agencies.)