Chaos Erupts as Fire Sparks Blaze at UN Peacekeeping Post

A blaze erupted at a United Nations peacekeeping post near Mais al-Jabal, Lebanon, due to apparent heavy machine gun fire. The incident injured a peacekeeper as he sought shelter.

Kandice Ardiel, spokesperson for the UNIFIL peacekeeping force, announced an investigation into the event. She emphasized the importance of ensuring the safety of peacekeepers.

This was not an isolated incident, with previous occasions resulting in injuries at southern Lebanon's UN positions during exchanges between Israel and Hezbollah.

(With inputs from agencies.)