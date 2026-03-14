India's Strategic Repatriation Amid Iran-US Conflict
India repatriated non-essential crew members of the Iranian warship IRIS Lavan that docked in Kochi due to technical issues amid the Iran-US conflict. A chartered flight arranged by Tehran took the crew and other stranded Iranian nationals back. The ship remains in Kochi for repairs.
- Country:
- India
India has successfully repatriated non-essential crew members from the Iranian warship, IRIS Lavan, currently docked in Kochi. This move comes amidst growing military tensions between Iran and the US. The warship was granted emergency docking on March 1 due to urgent technical problems.
According to External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal, a total of over 50 crew members were flown out of India on a chartered flight organized by Iranian authorities. The flight, operated by Turkish Airlines, included other stranded Iranian nationals and departed from Kochi late last night.
The docking of IRIS Lavan was necessitated by technical mishaps while the serious geopolitical situation caused numerous flight cancellations, leaving Iranian nationals stranded. Efforts continue to ensure safe passages for Indian merchant vessels in the Strait of Hormuz amid these tensions.
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- India
- Iran
- US
- warship
- repatriation
- Kochi
- IRIS Lavan
- crew
- conflict
- chartered flight
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