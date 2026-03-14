The Mysterious Disappearance at Moradabad Bus Stand
A newly-married woman vanished from a bus stand in Moradabad when her husband went to buy snacks. Despite a search and police involvement, she remains missing, leaving her disappearance a mystery.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 14-03-2026 22:49 IST | Created: 14-03-2026 22:49 IST
- Country:
- India
In an unexpected twist at Moradabad's Bilari bus station, a young bride disappeared while journeying with her husband.
After getting off the bus, 18-year-old Rimjhim asked her husband Pritam Singh to purchase fritters for her hunger pangs. When he returned, she was nowhere to be found.
Authorities, including Bilari Circle Officer Ashok Kumar Singh, have been alerted, and a missing report is filed, yet the woman's whereabouts continue to baffle investigators.
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