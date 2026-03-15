Rising Tensions: North Korea Tests New Ballistic Missiles Amidst U.S.-South Korea Drills

In a move that exacerbated regional tensions, North Korea fired more than 10 ballistic missiles into the sea, aligning with the ongoing U.S.-South Korean military drills, South Korea's military reported.

Launching from near Pyongyang, the missiles targeted the east coast, while the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command confirmed it poses no immediate threat, yet highlights Pyongyang's relentless pursuit of nuclear capabilities, a challenge compounded by extensive sanctions.

The joint drills, criticized by North Korea as aggressive maneuvers, continue to underscore the fragile geopolitical dynamics, as diplomatic efforts led by U.S. President Donald Trump aim to resume dialogue with Kim Jong Un.

(With inputs from agencies.)