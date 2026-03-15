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Call for Reform: UN Security Council's Struggle for Relevance

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres criticized the Security Council's outdated structure, highlighting its lack of global representation and inefficiency due to veto powers. Guterres emphasized the absence of permanent members from Africa or Latin America and urged for reforms to reflect current geopolitical realities and to effectively manage global conflicts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | United Nations | Updated: 15-03-2026 10:07 IST | Created: 15-03-2026 10:07 IST
Call for Reform: UN Security Council's Struggle for Relevance
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In a pointed critique, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres highlighted the need for restructuring the Security Council. At a Beirut press conference, he argued that the Council's current composition does not mirror today's world structure, being reflective of post-1945 geopolitics.

Guterres emphasized that the absence of permanent members from Africa and Latin America, and the singular representation from Asia despite its global significance, undermines the Council's legitimacy and effectiveness. This has often resulted in incapacity to manage conflicts due to the use of vetoes by permanent members.

Countries like India have long advocated for reform, underscoring the Council's lack of adaptation to contemporary geopolitical dynamics. As conflicts persist, the call for an expanded and more representative Security Council grows louder.

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