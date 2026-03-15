Call for Reform: UN Security Council's Struggle for Relevance

In a pointed critique, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres highlighted the need for restructuring the Security Council. At a Beirut press conference, he argued that the Council's current composition does not mirror today's world structure, being reflective of post-1945 geopolitics.

Guterres emphasized that the absence of permanent members from Africa and Latin America, and the singular representation from Asia despite its global significance, undermines the Council's legitimacy and effectiveness. This has often resulted in incapacity to manage conflicts due to the use of vetoes by permanent members.

Countries like India have long advocated for reform, underscoring the Council's lack of adaptation to contemporary geopolitical dynamics. As conflicts persist, the call for an expanded and more representative Security Council grows louder.