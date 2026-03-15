U.S. and China Tackle Trade Tensions in Paris Amid Global Challenges

U.S. and Chinese economic leaders are convening in Paris to discuss critical trade issues ahead of President Trump's visit to Beijing. The meetings, emphasizing tariffs, rare earth minerals, and agricultural trades, seek to alleviate strain between the two significant global economies.

The Paris discussions, hosted at the OECD headquarters, include high-profile diplomats such as U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng. The discussions mark the latest in a series of negotiations focusing on tariff adjustments and trade agreements to fortify U.S.-China relations.

With heightened attention on geopolitical issues, such as the U.S.-Israeli conflict with Iran impacting oil prices, the talks occur under significant global pressure. Analysts note that, regardless of expectations for substantial breakthroughs, maintaining open communication is essential for stabilizing economic partnerships.