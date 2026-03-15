High-Profile Drug Bust at Andhra Pradesh Farmhouse Shakes Political Circles

In a significant drug bust, Andhra Pradesh TDP MP Putta Mahesh Kumar and Pilot Rohith Reddy, along with four others, were detained after testing positive for drug use. This followed a raid at a farmhouse near Hyderabad on Saturday night.

The Elite Action Group for Drug Law Enforcement, in partnership with local police, uncovered a drug party allegedly attended by realtors, businessmen, and political figures at a property owned by Reddy. Initial testing showed Kumar tested negative, but subsequent tests confirmed drugs in his system.

Authorities seized two grams of narcotics and are investigating to determine the source and site of drug consumption. The raid further disclosed an incident where a firearm was discharged, highlighting the chaotic scene at the event.

(With inputs from agencies.)