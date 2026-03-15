Congo's Longest Rule: Sassou N'Guesso's Fifth Term Pursuit

The Republic of Congo is heading to the polls as President Dennis Sassou N'Guesso seeks to extend his 42-year reign. Despite calls for a boycott by major opposition parties, Sassou N'Guesso remains the frontrunner in a field of seven candidates.

Plagued by economic challenges such as high international debt and unemployment, over half of the Congolese population lives below the poverty line. This election highlights the country's struggles, as young voters appear largely apathetic toward the political process.

As one of Africa's longest-serving leaders, Sassou N'Guesso casts a long shadow over the oil-rich nation. The election continues a pattern of aging African presidents holding on to power amidst criticism and controversy.

(With inputs from agencies.)