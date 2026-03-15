Yogi Adityanath Orders Swift Crop Damage Assessment in Uttar Pradesh Amid Rainfall
In response to recent rainfall in western Uttar Pradesh, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed immediate assessment of crop damage. District magistrates are required to conduct field evaluations. The relief commissioner is to coordinate with officials for quick compensation distribution. Thunderstorms and rain are forecasted across several districts.
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On Sunday, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath ordered a swift assessment of crop damage following rainfall in the state's western regions, according to a government statement.
Adityanath instructed district magistrates to conduct immediate field evaluations to ascertain the extent of damage to crops. He emphasized the importance of the relief commissioner maintaining close coordination with local officials.
The Chief Minister further demanded timely compensation distribution upon receiving the damage assessment. Meanwhile, the meteorological department forecasted moderate thunderstorms with rain in several districts, including Gautam Buddha Nagar and Ghaziabad.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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