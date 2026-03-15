U.S.-China Trade Talks in Paris: A Battle for Economic Stability

On Sunday, U.S. and Chinese economic leaders initiated critical trade talks in Paris, paving the way for President Donald Trump's upcoming visit to Beijing. The discussions aim to negotiate longstanding trade challenges between the two countries, including tariffs and resource flow.

Led by U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and China's Vice Premier He Lifeng, the negotiations are part of ongoing efforts to facilitate smoother trade operations between the world's two largest economies. However, with the U.S. focus also drawn towards issues like the escalating situation with Iran, achieving a major breakthrough remains uncertain.

Amid international tensions, the talks strive to maintain existing viability in trade relations and prevent further deterioration. Both sides emphasize commitments from a previous trade truce, covering areas like U.S. soybean exports and rare earth material access. Observers note a cautious optimism as negotiators work to stabilize global economic relations.

(With inputs from agencies.)