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Fraud Unfolds: Woman Arrested in Fake Loan Scam

A 40-year-old woman, Satvinder Kaur, from Delhi, has been arrested for allegedly defrauding a resident of Rs 20,000 under the pretense of facilitating a loan via a social media platform. The police investigation revealed her past work with a loan recovery agency, exploiting it to execute fake loan schemes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-03-2026 15:31 IST | Created: 15-03-2026 15:31 IST
Fraud Unfolds: Woman Arrested in Fake Loan Scam
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  • India

Authorities have apprehended a 40-year-old woman accused of duping a Delhi resident of Rs 20,000 by promising an easy loan through social media, as revealed by an official on Sunday.

The culprit, Satvinder Kaur from Tilak Nagar, was caught following a detailed technical investigation into the fraud case reported on March 13.

Allegedly, Kaur exploited her past employment with a loan recovery agency to access contact details of people, using them to pitch fraudulent loan offers and collect advance fees.

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