Fraud Unfolds: Woman Arrested in Fake Loan Scam

Authorities have apprehended a 40-year-old woman accused of duping a Delhi resident of Rs 20,000 by promising an easy loan through social media, as revealed by an official on Sunday.

The culprit, Satvinder Kaur from Tilak Nagar, was caught following a detailed technical investigation into the fraud case reported on March 13.

Allegedly, Kaur exploited her past employment with a loan recovery agency to access contact details of people, using them to pitch fraudulent loan offers and collect advance fees.