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West Bengal Government to Clear DA Arrears as Elections Loom

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee announced the clearance of DA arrears for government employees and pensioners, starting March 2026. This decision follows a Supreme Court order and coincides with upcoming state assembly polls. The arrears pertain to the 2009 Pay and Allowances revision.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 15-03-2026 15:36 IST | Created: 15-03-2026 15:36 IST
West Bengal Government to Clear DA Arrears as Elections Loom
  • Country:
  • India

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has unveiled a plan to settle dearness allowance (DA) arrears owed to state government employees and pensioners, effective from March 2026. This announcement arrives in the wake of a looming state assembly election and a recent Supreme Court mandate.

In a bold move, the decision will address the Revision of Pay and Allowances (ROPA) 2009 arrears, a long-awaited issue affecting educators, non-teaching staff, and grant-in-aid workers across the state. Banerjee confirmed the timeline for distribution on social media platform X.

The Supreme Court had earlier decreed that 25 per cent of the owed DA must be dispensed by March 31, 2026, increasing pressure on the government to act expeditiously. The government's response is seen as a strategic maneuver ahead of the anticipated electoral season.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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