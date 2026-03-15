Left Menu

Delhi Counterfeit Crackdown: Major Bust Unveils Fake Auto Parts Operation

A 33-year-old man named Manas Hurria was apprehended in west Delhi for allegedly manufacturing and storing counterfeit automobile parts. A police raid revealed large quantities of fake products and packaging materials in a godown. Hurria failed to provide valid documentation, and an investigation to discover the distribution network has been initiated.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-03-2026 17:21 IST | Created: 15-03-2026 17:21 IST
Delhi Counterfeit Crackdown: Major Bust Unveils Fake Auto Parts Operation
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant crackdown on counterfeit products, a 33-year-old man has been arrested in west Delhi for allegedly manufacturing and storing fake automobile parts. The suspect, identified as Manas Hurria from Punjabi Bagh, was taken into custody after a Crime Branch team raided a godown in Madipur village.

Authorities reported that the raid, which took place on Saturday, uncovered a large cache of counterfeit materials, including items labeled with a genuine brand. During the operation, police found counterfeit stickers, packaging materials, and automobile parts like engine oil filters, brake shoe sets, and cables.

The police seized hundreds of air filters and 320 liters of engine oil packed in branded containers. Additionally, a barcode printer, allegedly used in producing the fake labels, was confiscated. An investigation is now underway to trace the distribution and supply networks of the counterfeit products.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Chaos Erupts as Fire Sparks Blaze at UN Peacekeeping Post

Chaos Erupts as Fire Sparks Blaze at UN Peacekeeping Post

 Lebanon
2
Tragedy in Manipur: Toddler's Life Cut Short by Hidden Bomb

Tragedy in Manipur: Toddler's Life Cut Short by Hidden Bomb

 India
3
Trump's Call to Action: Nations Unite Over Hormuz Strait Crisis

Trump's Call to Action: Nations Unite Over Hormuz Strait Crisis

 United States
4
India lost 0-2 to England in final of FIH Women's Hockey World Cup Qualifiers but still qualified for this year's showpiece.

India lost 0-2 to England in final of FIH Women's Hockey World Cup Qualifier...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Intimate Partner Violence Influences HIV Prevention Behaviors in Male Couples

Energy shocks and strong demand drove eurozone inflation surge after pandemic

Climate change threatens health across Europe as regions step up action: WHO

Digital Gig Platforms Transform Work Across Asia-Pacific, Study Warns of Risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026