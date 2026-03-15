Delhi Counterfeit Crackdown: Major Bust Unveils Fake Auto Parts Operation

In a significant crackdown on counterfeit products, a 33-year-old man has been arrested in west Delhi for allegedly manufacturing and storing fake automobile parts. The suspect, identified as Manas Hurria from Punjabi Bagh, was taken into custody after a Crime Branch team raided a godown in Madipur village.

Authorities reported that the raid, which took place on Saturday, uncovered a large cache of counterfeit materials, including items labeled with a genuine brand. During the operation, police found counterfeit stickers, packaging materials, and automobile parts like engine oil filters, brake shoe sets, and cables.

The police seized hundreds of air filters and 320 liters of engine oil packed in branded containers. Additionally, a barcode printer, allegedly used in producing the fake labels, was confiscated. An investigation is now underway to trace the distribution and supply networks of the counterfeit products.

(With inputs from agencies.)