Delhi Counterfeit Crackdown: Major Bust Unveils Fake Auto Parts Operation
A 33-year-old man named Manas Hurria was apprehended in west Delhi for allegedly manufacturing and storing counterfeit automobile parts. A police raid revealed large quantities of fake products and packaging materials in a godown. Hurria failed to provide valid documentation, and an investigation to discover the distribution network has been initiated.
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In a significant crackdown on counterfeit products, a 33-year-old man has been arrested in west Delhi for allegedly manufacturing and storing fake automobile parts. The suspect, identified as Manas Hurria from Punjabi Bagh, was taken into custody after a Crime Branch team raided a godown in Madipur village.
Authorities reported that the raid, which took place on Saturday, uncovered a large cache of counterfeit materials, including items labeled with a genuine brand. During the operation, police found counterfeit stickers, packaging materials, and automobile parts like engine oil filters, brake shoe sets, and cables.
The police seized hundreds of air filters and 320 liters of engine oil packed in branded containers. Additionally, a barcode printer, allegedly used in producing the fake labels, was confiscated. An investigation is now underway to trace the distribution and supply networks of the counterfeit products.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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