Left Menu

Liquor Smuggling Racket Busted in Uttar Pradesh En Route to Dry Bihar

Police in Uttar Pradesh seized over 710 cartons of Indian-made Foreign Liquor, valued at Rs 1.20 crore, destined for Bihar where alcohol is banned. Two smugglers, including the truck driver and an accomplice in a support vehicle, have been arrested, with legal actions underway.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandauli | Updated: 15-03-2026 17:34 IST | Created: 15-03-2026 17:34 IST
Liquor Smuggling Racket Busted in Uttar Pradesh En Route to Dry Bihar
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant crackdown on illegal alcohol trade, police in Uttar Pradesh intercepted a truck in Chandauli, seizing over 710 cartons of Indian-made Foreign Liquor valued at approximately Rs 1.20 crore. The consignment was reportedly en route to Bihar, a state where alcohol is prohibited, authorities confirmed.

Acting on a tip-off, law enforcement officials stopped the vehicle at Barthi Kamarour on National Highway-19. Underneath sacks of putty, officers discovered cartons of liquor hidden from plain sight. Circle Officer (Sadar) Devendra Kumar revealed that the illicit cargo originated from Noida and was headed to Bihar.

The police apprehended both the driver, Ali Bakhsh, a Jharkhand resident, and his associate, Murtaz Ansari, who were allegedly orchestrating the transport and navigation from a separate vehicle. The accused are currently facing charges under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Excise Act as further legal proceedings commence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Chaos Erupts as Fire Sparks Blaze at UN Peacekeeping Post

Chaos Erupts as Fire Sparks Blaze at UN Peacekeeping Post

 Lebanon
2
Tragedy in Manipur: Toddler's Life Cut Short by Hidden Bomb

Tragedy in Manipur: Toddler's Life Cut Short by Hidden Bomb

 India
3
Trump's Call to Action: Nations Unite Over Hormuz Strait Crisis

Trump's Call to Action: Nations Unite Over Hormuz Strait Crisis

 United States
4
India lost 0-2 to England in final of FIH Women's Hockey World Cup Qualifiers but still qualified for this year's showpiece.

India lost 0-2 to England in final of FIH Women's Hockey World Cup Qualifier...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Intimate Partner Violence Influences HIV Prevention Behaviors in Male Couples

Energy shocks and strong demand drove eurozone inflation surge after pandemic

Climate change threatens health across Europe as regions step up action: WHO

Digital Gig Platforms Transform Work Across Asia-Pacific, Study Warns of Risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026