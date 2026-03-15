Liquor Smuggling Racket Busted in Uttar Pradesh En Route to Dry Bihar

In a significant crackdown on illegal alcohol trade, police in Uttar Pradesh intercepted a truck in Chandauli, seizing over 710 cartons of Indian-made Foreign Liquor valued at approximately Rs 1.20 crore. The consignment was reportedly en route to Bihar, a state where alcohol is prohibited, authorities confirmed.

Acting on a tip-off, law enforcement officials stopped the vehicle at Barthi Kamarour on National Highway-19. Underneath sacks of putty, officers discovered cartons of liquor hidden from plain sight. Circle Officer (Sadar) Devendra Kumar revealed that the illicit cargo originated from Noida and was headed to Bihar.

The police apprehended both the driver, Ali Bakhsh, a Jharkhand resident, and his associate, Murtaz Ansari, who were allegedly orchestrating the transport and navigation from a separate vehicle. The accused are currently facing charges under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Excise Act as further legal proceedings commence.

(With inputs from agencies.)