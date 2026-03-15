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Tragic Border Shooting Claims Four Brothers' Lives

Four brothers were tragically killed when a bullet fired from Afghanistan struck their house in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province. The incident occured in Bajaur district near the Afghan border. Another person was injured and taken to hospital. Police are investigating the cross-border shooting.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Peshawar | Updated: 15-03-2026 20:04 IST | Created: 15-03-2026 20:04 IST
Tragic Border Shooting Claims Four Brothers' Lives
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  • Country:
  • Pakistan

In a tragic incident, four brothers lost their lives on Sunday in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province when a bullet allegedly fired from Afghanistan struck near their home, police confirmed. The unfortunate event took place in Letei Tarip Shah area in Bajaur district, close to the Afghan border.

Reports indicate that the incident occurred around 3:00 pm when a stray bullet from across the border hit the residence of a local man named Tahir. His four sons, aged between 18 and 28, were killed on the spot due to the disaster, according to the police.

In addition to the brothers' deaths, another individual sustained injuries and was promptly transported to a nearby medical facility for treatment. Authorities are currently investigating the cross-border shooting to ascertain further details.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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