Tragic Border Shooting Claims Four Brothers' Lives

In a tragic incident, four brothers lost their lives on Sunday in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province when a bullet allegedly fired from Afghanistan struck near their home, police confirmed. The unfortunate event took place in Letei Tarip Shah area in Bajaur district, close to the Afghan border.

Reports indicate that the incident occurred around 3:00 pm when a stray bullet from across the border hit the residence of a local man named Tahir. His four sons, aged between 18 and 28, were killed on the spot due to the disaster, according to the police.

In addition to the brothers' deaths, another individual sustained injuries and was promptly transported to a nearby medical facility for treatment. Authorities are currently investigating the cross-border shooting to ascertain further details.

(With inputs from agencies.)