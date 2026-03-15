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Gaza Tragedy: Deadly Airstrikes Amplify Tensions

Recent Israeli airstrikes in Gaza have resulted in the deaths of at least 12 Palestinians, including civilians and police officers. Despite a ceasefire, conflict persists with frequent airstrikes and violence. The latest incident underscores ongoing tensions and the complex dynamics of security and power in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Cairo | Updated: 15-03-2026 21:11 IST | Created: 15-03-2026 21:11 IST
Gaza Tragedy: Deadly Airstrikes Amplify Tensions
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  • Country:
  • Egypt

In a tragic escalation of hostilities, at least 12 Palestinians lost their lives in the Gaza Strip on Sunday, following Israeli airstrikes that have intensified despite ongoing ceasefire efforts.

The strikes targeted a residential area and a police vehicle, claiming the lives of civilians, including children and police officers, with no immediate comment from Israeli authorities.

With tensions still high, the humanitarian and security situation remains volatile, reflecting the broader complexities and persistent strife in this battered region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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