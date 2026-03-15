Gaza Tragedy: Deadly Airstrikes Amplify Tensions

In a tragic escalation of hostilities, at least 12 Palestinians lost their lives in the Gaza Strip on Sunday, following Israeli airstrikes that have intensified despite ongoing ceasefire efforts.

The strikes targeted a residential area and a police vehicle, claiming the lives of civilians, including children and police officers, with no immediate comment from Israeli authorities.

With tensions still high, the humanitarian and security situation remains volatile, reflecting the broader complexities and persistent strife in this battered region.

(With inputs from agencies.)