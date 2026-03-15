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Gulf Relations Under Review Amid US-Israeli Conflict: Iran's Call for Unity

Iran's ambassador to Saudi Arabia has emphasized the need for a 'serious review' of relations with Arab Gulf states amid the ongoing US-Israeli conflict involving Iran. He calls for reduced reliance on external powers and improved regional ties. Meanwhile, all Gulf countries have faced significant attacks attributed to the conflict.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-03-2026 22:56 IST | Created: 15-03-2026 22:56 IST
Gulf Relations Under Review Amid US-Israeli Conflict: Iran's Call for Unity
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Iran is calling for a comprehensive review of its relations with Arab Gulf states as the region grapples with the implications of a US-Israeli conflict involving Iran. Tehran's ambassador to Saudi Arabia, Alireza Enayati, highlighted the necessity of reducing external influences to enhance regional prosperity.

Since the conflict's onset on February 28, Gulf Arab states have been targets of over 2,000 missile and drone attacks, affecting vital infrastructure and diplomatic sites. The ambassador expressed frustration with the US, a long-time security ally, for involving them in a costly and undesired war.

Enayati denied Iran's involvement in attacks on Saudi oil facilities and emphasized Iran's focus on US and Israeli targets. He maintained ongoing dialogues with Saudi officials, aiming to resolve regional tensions and promote economic revival by disengaging from the conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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