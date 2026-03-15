Debate Over EU's Aspides Mission Expansion

German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul has voiced concerns over the proposed expansion of the European Union's Aspides naval mission to the Strait of Hormuz.

During a Sunday interview on Germany's ARD broadcaster, Wadephul criticized the mission's current effectiveness in the Red Sea, labeling it as insufficient in helping commercial shipments.

He asserted that extending the mission to the Strait of Hormuz would likely not enhance security in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)