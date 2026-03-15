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Debate Over EU's Aspides Mission Expansion

German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul expressed skepticism regarding the potential expansion of the European Union's Aspides naval mission to include the Strait of Hormuz. He described the current mission in the Red Sea as ineffective in aiding commercial shipments and doubted its extended benefit in another region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Frankfurt | Updated: 15-03-2026 22:57 IST | Created: 15-03-2026 22:57 IST
Debate Over EU's Aspides Mission Expansion
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  • Country:
  • Germany

German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul has voiced concerns over the proposed expansion of the European Union's Aspides naval mission to the Strait of Hormuz.

During a Sunday interview on Germany's ARD broadcaster, Wadephul criticized the mission's current effectiveness in the Red Sea, labeling it as insufficient in helping commercial shipments.

He asserted that extending the mission to the Strait of Hormuz would likely not enhance security in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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