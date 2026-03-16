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Negligence Exposed: Police Faces Heat Over Navy Officer’s House Demolition

The State Police Complaints Authority has recommended action against two officers, including IPS Janmejay Khanduri, for negligence in a robbery and demolition case of a former Navy officer's widow's house. The authority cited grave negligence causing significant harm to the victim, calling for disciplinary measures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dehradun | Updated: 16-03-2026 01:00 IST | Created: 16-03-2026 01:00 IST
Negligence Exposed: Police Faces Heat Over Navy Officer’s House Demolition
  • Country:
  • India

The State Police Complaints Authority has recommended disciplinary action against two police officers, including an IPS officer, for their failure to act promptly in the alleged robbery and demolition incident involving a former Navy officer's widow's home in Uttarakhand.

The Authority, chaired by retired judge N S Dhanik, identified gross negligence by the then SSP Janmejay Khanduri and the then Clementown SHO Narendra Gehlawat. They allegedly did not register an FIR or adequately address the burglary and demolition of the residence in the Clementown area of Dehradun in January 2022. This neglect reportedly inflicted serious economic, physical, mental, and social harm on the complainant, Kusum Kapoor, and violated her human rights.

The Authority has directed the state's Home Department to recommend necessary disciplinary actions and report back upon completion. Janmejay Khanduri, a 2007-batch IPS officer, currently serves with the National Crime Records Bureau. This is the second time action has been recommended against an IPS officer, following a similar 2025 case involving officer Lokeshwar Singh.

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