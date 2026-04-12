High Court Condemns State Police in Acid Attack Case

Dismissing a writ petition, the Allahabad High Court on April 7 slammed the state police for not forwarding injury reports promptly in an acid attack case linked to a property dispute.

The case, involving Arun Shukla and two others, centers on allegations of a 'dastardly design' to execute an acid attack as a result of property disagreements.

Expressing dissatisfaction, the court warned of summoning top police officials if remedial actions aren't taken, underlining the grave nature of employing acid as a weapon.