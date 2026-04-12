High Court Condemns State Police in Acid Attack Case
The Allahabad High Court dismissed a writ petition by Arun Shukla seeking to quash an FIR related to a planned acid attack over a property dispute. The court criticized the state police for delay in submitting injury reports and emphasized the need for thorough investigation into the grave allegations.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Prayagraj | Updated: 12-04-2026 08:33 IST | Created: 12-04-2026 08:33 IST
- Country:
- India
Dismissing a writ petition, the Allahabad High Court on April 7 slammed the state police for not forwarding injury reports promptly in an acid attack case linked to a property dispute.
The case, involving Arun Shukla and two others, centers on allegations of a 'dastardly design' to execute an acid attack as a result of property disagreements.
Expressing dissatisfaction, the court warned of summoning top police officials if remedial actions aren't taken, underlining the grave nature of employing acid as a weapon.