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High Court Condemns State Police in Acid Attack Case

The Allahabad High Court dismissed a writ petition by Arun Shukla seeking to quash an FIR related to a planned acid attack over a property dispute. The court criticized the state police for delay in submitting injury reports and emphasized the need for thorough investigation into the grave allegations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Prayagraj | Updated: 12-04-2026 08:33 IST | Created: 12-04-2026 08:33 IST
High Court Condemns State Police in Acid Attack Case
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Dismissing a writ petition, the Allahabad High Court on April 7 slammed the state police for not forwarding injury reports promptly in an acid attack case linked to a property dispute.

The case, involving Arun Shukla and two others, centers on allegations of a 'dastardly design' to execute an acid attack as a result of property disagreements.

Expressing dissatisfaction, the court warned of summoning top police officials if remedial actions aren't taken, underlining the grave nature of employing acid as a weapon.

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