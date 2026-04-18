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Online Investment Fraud Duo Nabbed After Multi-State Police Operation

Two individuals were arrested for scamming a man out of Rs 1.46 lakh by promising high returns from online investment tasks. The arrest followed a multi-state investigation starting with a complaint from victim Pankaj Dwivedi, revealing a network spanning Delhi and Ludhiana that falsely promised financial gains.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-04-2026 15:57 IST | Created: 18-04-2026 15:57 IST
Online Investment Fraud Duo Nabbed After Multi-State Police Operation
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Police have apprehended two individuals accused of cheating a man, Pankaj Dwivedi, out of Rs 1.46 lakh through online investment scams promising high returns. The arrests were made following a detailed multi-state operation involving technical investigations across Delhi and Ludhiana.

The victim was initially contacted for a part-time job related to online hotel ratings, where he was compensated for small tasks to gain his trust. Later, he was lured into investing larger sums in 'prepaid tasks' with guarantees of significant returns. After repeated transactions, more money was demanded under false pretenses.

Using surveillance and technical analysis, police tracked down and arrested Puneet Sharma in Ludhiana. His interrogation led to capturing co-accused Manish in Delhi. The duo allegedly used a network of accounts to facilitate the fraud. Further investigations are ongoing, according to the police.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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