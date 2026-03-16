China Condemns U.S. Trade Investigation Over Forced Labor Claims

China has raised objections against the United States for its latest trade investigation that allegedly aims to address forced labor practices. According to the U.S. Trade Representative, a second wave of Section 301 probes has been launched across 60 economies, citing failures to tackle forced labor issues.

The Chinese commerce ministry criticized the investigation as unfair, labeling it a protectionist tactic motivated by unilateral and discriminatory policies. It urged the U.S. to abandon its approach in favor of adhering to international norms rather than domestic policy overrides.

The ministry further emphasized that it will closely monitor the progression of the U.S. investigation and stated it may implement necessary measures to safeguard China's legal rights and interests.

(With inputs from agencies.)