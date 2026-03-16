Tragedy in Detention: Afghan Asylee Dies in Texas ICE Custody

Mohommad Nazeer Paktyawal, an Afghan immigrant who previously worked with U.S. military forces, died in ICE custody in Texas within 24 hours of his detention, a veteran-led advocacy group reported.

Paktyawal, aged 41, became the 12th person to die in ICE custody this year amid ongoing scrutiny of detention policies under the Trump administration. ICE said medical staff responded immediately when Paktyawal was found with swelling in his tongue, but resuscitation attempts failed.

AfghanEvac is calling for an investigation into the incident, noting that Paktyawal was healthy prior to his detention. The situation has sparked renewed debate over immigration enforcement and the treatment of detainees.