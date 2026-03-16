Myanmar's New Parliamentary Session: Democracy or Sham?

In a significant yet contentious move, Myanmar opened its first parliamentary session in over five years on Monday despite major opposition parties being barred from participation. The session comes following elections widely criticized for lacking fairness.

The military, known for its iron grip, controls nearly 90% of parliamentary seats, ensuring its dominance. This scenario has led critics to declare the elections as an undemocratic effort to legitimize the military's authority, which began following its 2021 coup.

As the parliament convenes, stakeholders are watching closely to see if this signals genuine progress towards democracy or a mere continuation of military rule. Questions linger with Senior Gen. Min Aung Hlaing potentially assuming the presidency and the ongoing international call for election rejection.

(With inputs from agencies.)