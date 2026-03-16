Decades-Long Dispute Ends: Bombay HC Resolves Pune Land Split
The Bombay High Court has ended a 76-year-old property dispute by ordering the partition of one-acre land in Pune among the heirs of the original landowner, M M H Janmohammed. Despite previous settlements, the court recently allocated the disputed land to rightful heirs, concluding a case spanning over seven decades.
- Country:
- India
In a landmark judgment, the Bombay High Court has resolved a protracted 76-year-old land dispute involving a one-acre plot in Pune, originally owned by M M H Janmohammed. Justice Farhan Dubash ordered the partition among Janmohammed's heirs, finally concluding a multi-decade legal saga.
The legal contest began in February 1950 when Janmohammed's heirs sought partition and recognition of their property shares. The matter became complex when additional claimants, including a manager appointed by Janmohammed, asserted rights, alleging land allocation against debts.
Despite a 1955 compromise, unresolved issues lingered over a remaining one-acre land. The High Court's recent decision on February 27 settled these disputes, ensuring the rightful inheritance of Janmohammed's descendants.