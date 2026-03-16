Major Reshuffle in West Bengal Police Ranks Ahead of Assembly Polls

The Election Commission has instigated a major reshuffle in West Bengal's police leadership just a day after announcing the state assembly poll schedule. Key changes include the removal of DGP Peeyush Pandey and Kolkata Police Commissioner Supratim Sarkar, replaced by Siddh Nath Gupta and Ajay Kumar Nand, respectively.

This decision follows a meticulous review of poll preparedness in an effort to ensure smooth and fair elections. Siddh Nath Gupta, a senior IPS officer, has been appointed as the new Director General of Police, while Ajay Kumar Nand takes over as the Commissioner of Kolkata Police.

The assembly elections are slated for April 23 and 29, with results expected on May 4. The EC has instructed that all changes be implemented immediately and that officials replaced should not serve in any election-related duties until the current polls conclude.

(With inputs from agencies.)