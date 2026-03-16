China's Diplomatic Efforts to Ease Afghanistan-Pakistan Tensions
China is making significant diplomatic strides to ease tensions between Afghanistan and Pakistan. According to Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian, the immediate goal is to prevent conflict escalation and bring both nations back to negotiating. China's active mediation reflects its commitment to fostering reconciliation.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-03-2026 13:39 IST | Created: 16-03-2026 13:39 IST
China is stepping up its diplomatic efforts to mitigate tensions between Afghanistan and Pakistan, as confirmed by Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian on Monday.
Lin emphasized that the pressing issue is to prevent the conflict from escalating and to return both countries to diplomatic negotiations promptly. He stated, "China is willing to continue to make efforts to achieve reconciliation and ease relations between Afghanistan and Pakistan."
Recent developments have seen Beijing acting as a mediator, with China making dedicated efforts to promote peace and stability in the region.
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