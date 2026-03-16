China's Diplomatic Efforts to Ease Afghanistan-Pakistan Tensions

China is stepping up its diplomatic efforts to mitigate tensions between Afghanistan and Pakistan, as confirmed by Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian on Monday.

Lin emphasized that the pressing issue is to prevent the conflict from escalating and to return both countries to diplomatic negotiations promptly. He stated, "China is willing to continue to make efforts to achieve reconciliation and ease relations between Afghanistan and Pakistan."

Recent developments have seen Beijing acting as a mediator, with China making dedicated efforts to promote peace and stability in the region.