Tragic Storm Incident: Two Lives Lost Under Collapsing Tin Roof

A devastating storm in Nawada village resulted in the death of two men when a temporary tin shed collapsed during heavy rain. Police reported that Jaipal Saini and Ramkesh Saini sought shelter under the shed amid the storm.

The victims were returning to their village on a motorcycle after attending a panchayat in Uttarakhand when they were caught in the downpour. The tin roof, which served as their protection from the elements, gave way and left them with fatal injuries.

Upon discovery by a police patrol an hour after the incident, the victims were immediately taken to the hospital, where they were pronounced dead. Authorities have sent the bodies for a postmortem examination to determine the exact cause of death.

(With inputs from agencies.)