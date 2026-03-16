French Citizen Sentenced for Espionage in Azerbaijan
A court in Azerbaijan has sentenced French citizen Martin Ryan to ten years in prison for espionage. Charged with gathering sensitive military information about Azerbaijan's collaborations with Turkey and Pakistan, Ryan was also linked to recruiting locals for French intelligence. Ryan partially admitted to the charges.
- Country:
- Azerbaijan
A court in Azerbaijan has sentenced a French national, Martin Ryan, to a decade behind bars on espionage charges. The decision was reported by Russian state news agency RIA.
Authorities in Baku allege that Ryan, who was detained in December 2023, was involved in collecting confidential details about Azerbaijan's military partnerships with Turkey and Pakistan. Furthermore, he is accused of recruiting French-speaking Azerbaijanis to collaborate with French intelligence agencies.
Despite the serious allegations, Ryan admitted only partial guilt, asserting that his involvement in the accused activities was limited. The sentencing underscores the ongoing tensions and complex international relations involving Azerbaijan, France, and their respective allies.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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