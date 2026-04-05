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French Citizen Executed in China After 15-Year Wait on Death Row

France announced that China executed French citizen Chan Thao Phoumy, who was convicted of drug trafficking, after over 15 years on death row. The execution occurred in Guangzhou, despite France's clemency appeals. China maintains that it treats all defendants equally.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 05-04-2026 15:53 IST | Created: 05-04-2026 15:53 IST
French Citizen Executed in China After 15-Year Wait on Death Row
execution
  • Country:
  • France

China has executed Chan Thao Phoumy, a French citizen on death row for more than 15 years, following a conviction for drug trafficking. The execution was confirmed by the French Foreign Ministry in a statement released late Saturday.

The execution took place in Guangzhou, and French authorities had made appeals for clemency, which were not heeded. A Chinese court sentenced Chan to death in 2010. France expressed 'consternation' over the absence of Chan's defense at the final court hearing, which they claim violated his rights.

In response, the Chinese Embassy in Paris issued a brief statement asserting that China applies its laws impartially to defendants of all nationalities. Known for its secretive approach to executions, China reportedly leads the world in execution numbers.

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