India's Diplomatic Stance on the Strait of Hormuz Tensions

India has confirmed it is not involved in bilateral discussions with the United States regarding the protection of maritime vessels traversing the Strait of Hormuz, a crucial global shipping lane.

Following U.S. President Donald Trump's call for nations to dispatch warships to safeguard the route, tensions have escalated, with global oil prices surging due to Iran's strategic blockades.

In response, India underscores the importance of de-escalation and diplomacy, advocating for a resolution through dialogue while continuing discussions with Iran for the safe passage of Indian ships.

(With inputs from agencies.)