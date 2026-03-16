Dentistry Student's Arrest Highlights ISIS Online Network in India

In a significant development, the Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) apprehended a 19-year-old dentistry student, Haarish Ali, for allegedly being involved with an online ISIS network.

Haarish, who resides in Saharanpur, was arrested in Moradabad during the ATS's ongoing investigation. Officials allege that the second-year BDS student was engaging with ISIS handlers through various online platforms, including Instagram and encrypted apps like Session and Discord.

The ATS claims these networks aimed to establish a Sharia-based caliphate and were involved in recruiting individuals to propagate ISIS ideology. A case under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act has been registered, as Haarish reportedly created multiple online groups to spread ISIS propaganda and recruit sympathizers.