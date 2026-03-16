Workshop on 6G Standardisation to Shape Next-Generation Telecom Technologies to be Held

India is stepping up its global engagement in next-generation telecommunications as the Telecommunication Engineering Centre (TEC), the technical arm of the Department of Telecommunications (DoT), prepares to host an International Workshop on 6G Standardisation on 18 March 2026 at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi.

The high-level workshop will bring together government officials, global telecom organisations, industry leaders, academic experts and technology innovators to deliberate on the emerging global framework for sixth-generation (6G) mobile communication technologies, which are expected to shape the future of digital connectivity by the end of this decade.

The initiative aligns with the Government of India’s Atmanirbhar Bharat strategy and the Bharat 6G Vision, which aims to position India as a global leader in the design, development and deployment of 6G technologies by 2030.

Government Leaders to Address the Workshop

The event will be inaugurated by Union Minister of Communications and Minister for Development of North Eastern Region Jyotiraditya M. Scindia, who is expected to outline India’s strategy for advancing next-generation telecom technologies.

Dr Pemmasani Chandra Sekhar, Minister of State for Communications and Minister of State for Rural Development, will deliver the special address, highlighting policy initiatives aimed at strengthening India’s telecom innovation ecosystem.

Senior officials from the Department of Telecommunications, along with representatives from international standardisation bodies, telecom operators, equipment manufacturers, research institutions and academia, will also participate in the discussions.

Strengthening India’s Role in Global Telecom Standards

A key focus of the workshop will be strengthening India’s participation in the global telecom standardisation process, which determines the technical frameworks and protocols governing international mobile communication systems.

With global discussions on IMT-2030, the International Telecommunication Union’s vision for 6G systems, gaining momentum, India is aiming to become a significant contributor to the development of future telecom standards rather than merely an adopter of technologies developed elsewhere.

Officials say the workshop will help align India’s research, policy and industry strategies with the evolving global telecom roadmap.

Key Themes to Define the 6G Ecosystem

The workshop will feature technical sessions and expert panels examining critical components of the emerging 6G ecosystem.

Key discussion areas include:

Global roadmap for 6G standardisation

Evolution of network architecture for next-generation communication systems

Spectrum planning for future mobile networks

Integration of Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning in telecom networks

Security and trust frameworks for future communication systems

Advancements in Radio Access Network (RAN) technologies

Emerging 6G applications and use cases

India’s roadmap toward 2030 for next-generation communications

Experts say these areas will determine how future telecom systems support ultra-high-speed connectivity, intelligent networks and new digital services.

6G Expected to Transform Digital Infrastructure

While 5G networks are still being deployed globally, research on 6G technologies is already accelerating across major technology powers including the United States, China, Japan, South Korea and the European Union.

6G is expected to deliver significantly higher data speeds, near-zero latency, advanced AI-driven networks and seamless integration of terrestrial and satellite communications.

Potential applications include:

Holographic communication

Advanced immersive virtual and augmented reality

Autonomous mobility systems

Smart cities and intelligent infrastructure

Industrial automation and digital twins

India’s participation in the early stages of global standardisation discussions is seen as critical to ensuring that the country shapes future telecom ecosystems while also strengthening its domestic technology and manufacturing capabilities.

Bharat 6G Vision Targets Global Leadership

India unveiled its Bharat 6G Vision document in 2023, outlining a roadmap for developing indigenous 6G technologies and contributing significantly to international standards by 2030.

The vision emphasises:

Domestic research and development

Global standardisation participation

Industry–academia collaboration

Development of secure and resilient telecom infrastructure

The upcoming workshop is expected to serve as a strategic platform for aligning India’s research institutions, telecom companies and policymakers with the global 6G development agenda.

Building a Collaborative Global Ecosystem

Officials say the workshop will help strengthen partnerships between Indian research institutions, global telecom companies and international standards organisations, enabling collaborative innovation in next-generation communications.

By fostering dialogue among key stakeholders, India aims to ensure that its technological expertise, policy frameworks and industrial capabilities play a central role in shaping the future architecture of global telecommunications.