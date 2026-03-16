Bhojshala-Kamal Maula Mosque Dispute: A Historic Legal Battle

The legal tussle over the Bhojshala Temple-Kamal Maula Mosque complex in Madhya Pradesh has intensified, with the Muslim community filing a civil suit claiming sole ownership of the site. They assert it is historically a 'Jama Masjid' and registered Waqf property, amid a backdrop of ongoing litigation.

Meanwhile, the Hindu petitioners, supported by an Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) report, maintain that the structure originally served as an ancient Hindu temple. The dispute centers on historical interpretations and religious rights, with both sides presenting conflicting evidence dating back centuries.

The complex, protected by the ASI, has dual religious significance, with Hindus given permission to worship on Tuesdays and Muslims on Fridays, according to a 2003 ASI order. The civil suit further complicates the legal landscape, challenging the ASI's surveys and the validity of the opponents' claims.

(With inputs from agencies.)