High-Stakes Talks: A U.S.-China Summit in Limbo Amid Persian Gulf Tensions

Potential delays to the anticipated March summit between U.S. and Chinese presidents may result from ongoing tensions in the Persian Gulf, not trade disputes, U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent announced. The White House may postpone as President Trump must prioritize the U.S.-Iran conflict, leaving the summit's schedule uncertain.

Constructive negotiations in Paris, led by Bessent, Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng, and U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer, were intended to cement the summit between Trump and China's Xi Jinping. Talks focused on maintaining bilateral trade stability, though Trump may defer to manage Iran-related crises.

Chinese negotiators expressed concern over new U.S. trade probes, potentially leading to tariffs. Despite productive Paris meetings, analysts suggest significant trade progress is unlikely this year due to the U.S.-Iran situation and scheduling constraints on U.S.-China diplomatic engagements.

(With inputs from agencies.)