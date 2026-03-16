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US Mediates Peace Talks Amid Eastern Congo Tensions

The United States has invited officials from the Democratic Republic of Congo and Rwanda to Washington for negotiations aimed at reviving the stalled peace process in eastern Congo. This diplomatic effort follows U.S. sanctions against the Rwandan Defense Force for its alleged support of the M23 rebel group.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dakar | Updated: 16-03-2026 22:19 IST | Created: 16-03-2026 22:19 IST
US Mediates Peace Talks Amid Eastern Congo Tensions
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The United States is set to host crucial talks in Washington with officials from the Democratic Republic of Congo and Rwanda, aiming to restart the stalled peace process in eastern Congo, according to diplomatic sources.

The upcoming meetings are significant as they follow U.S. sanctions against the Rwandan Defense Force and four senior officers earlier this month. Washington has publicly accused Rwanda of backing the M23 rebel group, a claim that Rwanda denies.

Coinciding with the Powering Africa Summit, the initiative highlights U.S. efforts to address tensions in the region amid M23's recent territorial advances in eastern Congo. However, there has been no immediate response from Rwandan and Congolese officials.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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