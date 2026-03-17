Global Tensions Rise Amid Hormuz Waterway Crisis

The US President has urged seven nations to dispatch warships to ensure the Strait of Hormuz remains open, as Iranian strikes continue to hit Gulf nations. A significant portion of the world's oil trade passes through this critical channel, sparking further global concern.

Escalating the already tense situation, the US and Israel have launched military actions against Iran and its allies, while Iran's retaliatory drone strikes temporarily closed Dubai's airport.

European countries, grappling with rising energy costs, are deliberating their involvement in maintaining open waterways. Meanwhile, within Iran and Iraq, dire economic conditions worsen as military confrontations progress.