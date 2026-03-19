India Showcases Creative Power at FILMART 2026, Strengthens Global Media Partnerships
The Pavilion serves as a strategic hub for international collaboration, co-production opportunities, and business engagement, highlighting India’s expanding footprint in the global media and entertainment ecosystem.
- Country:
- India
India has reinforced its position as a rising global content powerhouse with the inauguration of the Bharat Pavilion at the Hong Kong International Film & TV Market (FILMART) 2026, a premier global platform for film, television, and digital media industries.
The Pavilion serves as a strategic hub for international collaboration, co-production opportunities, and business engagement, highlighting India’s expanding footprint in the global media and entertainment ecosystem.
Strategic Platform for Global Industry Engagement
The Bharat Pavilion was inaugurated by Shri Rajesh Naik, Consul General of India in Hong Kong & Macau SARs, who underscored India’s commitment to strengthening global partnerships across film, television, animation, and emerging media.
He noted the strong participation of Indian delegates as a reflection of growing international interest in India’s creative economy.
Government-Industry Collaboration Driving Global Outreach
The Pavilion is jointly organised by:
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Services Export Promotion Council (SEPC) under the Ministry of Commerce & Industry
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National Film Development Corporation (NFDC) under the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting
with support from the Consulate General of India in Hong Kong & Macau SARs, and in coordination with the Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC).
This multi-agency effort highlights a coordinated government approach to promoting India’s media exports globally.
Showcasing India’s Diverse Content Ecosystem
The Pavilion presents a comprehensive view of India’s media landscape, including:
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Feature films and television content
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Animation and digital storytelling
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Emerging media and new-age formats
It also serves as a venue for:
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B2B meetings and deal-making
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Co-production discussions
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Networking with international studios, distributors, and investors
Focus on Co-Productions and Market Expansion
A key highlight was a panel discussion on global content trends and cross-border collaboration, where industry experts explored:
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Evolving audience preferences
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Opportunities in international co-productions
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Expansion of Indian content in global markets
NFDC Driving India’s Global Film Presence
The National Film Development Corporation (NFDC) continues to play a pivotal role in:
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Facilitating international co-productions
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Expanding distribution networks for Indian content
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Supporting filmmakers in accessing global markets
Spotlight on Upcoming Indian Film Platforms
The Pavilion also promoted major upcoming NFDC-led and flagship events:
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Mumbai International Film Festival (MIFF) and WAVES Doc Bazaar (June 2026, Mumbai)
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International Film Festival of India (IFFI) and WAVES Film Bazaar (November 2026, Goa)
These platforms are expected to further strengthen India’s position as a global hub for content creation and exchange.
Positioning India as a Global Creative Partner
Officials said the Bharat Pavilion reflects India’s broader vision of integrating:
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Policy support
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Industry participation
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International outreach
to build a globally competitive media and entertainment sector.
With its growing content diversity, technological capabilities, and talent pool, India is increasingly being seen as a key partner in the global storytelling ecosystem.