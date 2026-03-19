Left Menu

India Showcases Creative Power at FILMART 2026, Strengthens Global Media Partnerships

The Pavilion serves as a strategic hub for international collaboration, co-production opportunities, and business engagement, highlighting India’s expanding footprint in the global media and entertainment ecosystem.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-03-2026 21:38 IST | Created: 19-03-2026 21:38 IST
India Showcases Creative Power at FILMART 2026, Strengthens Global Media Partnerships
With its growing content diversity, technological capabilities, and talent pool, India is increasingly being seen as a key partner in the global storytelling ecosystem. Image Credit: X(@PIB_India)
  • Country:
  • India

India has reinforced its position as a rising global content powerhouse with the inauguration of the Bharat Pavilion at the Hong Kong International Film & TV Market (FILMART) 2026, a premier global platform for film, television, and digital media industries.

The Pavilion serves as a strategic hub for international collaboration, co-production opportunities, and business engagement, highlighting India’s expanding footprint in the global media and entertainment ecosystem.

Strategic Platform for Global Industry Engagement

The Bharat Pavilion was inaugurated by Shri Rajesh Naik, Consul General of India in Hong Kong & Macau SARs, who underscored India’s commitment to strengthening global partnerships across film, television, animation, and emerging media.

He noted the strong participation of Indian delegates as a reflection of growing international interest in India’s creative economy.

Government-Industry Collaboration Driving Global Outreach

The Pavilion is jointly organised by:

  • Services Export Promotion Council (SEPC) under the Ministry of Commerce & Industry

  • National Film Development Corporation (NFDC) under the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting

with support from the Consulate General of India in Hong Kong & Macau SARs, and in coordination with the Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC).

This multi-agency effort highlights a coordinated government approach to promoting India’s media exports globally.

Showcasing India’s Diverse Content Ecosystem

The Pavilion presents a comprehensive view of India’s media landscape, including:

  • Feature films and television content

  • Animation and digital storytelling

  • Emerging media and new-age formats

It also serves as a venue for:

  • B2B meetings and deal-making

  • Co-production discussions

  • Networking with international studios, distributors, and investors

Focus on Co-Productions and Market Expansion

A key highlight was a panel discussion on global content trends and cross-border collaboration, where industry experts explored:

  • Evolving audience preferences

  • Opportunities in international co-productions

  • Expansion of Indian content in global markets

NFDC Driving India’s Global Film Presence

The National Film Development Corporation (NFDC) continues to play a pivotal role in:

  • Facilitating international co-productions

  • Expanding distribution networks for Indian content

  • Supporting filmmakers in accessing global markets

Spotlight on Upcoming Indian Film Platforms

The Pavilion also promoted major upcoming NFDC-led and flagship events:

  • Mumbai International Film Festival (MIFF) and WAVES Doc Bazaar (June 2026, Mumbai)

  • International Film Festival of India (IFFI) and WAVES Film Bazaar (November 2026, Goa)

These platforms are expected to further strengthen India’s position as a global hub for content creation and exchange.

Positioning India as a Global Creative Partner

Officials said the Bharat Pavilion reflects India’s broader vision of integrating:

  • Policy support

  • Industry participation

  • International outreach

to build a globally competitive media and entertainment sector.

With its growing content diversity, technological capabilities, and talent pool, India is increasingly being seen as a key partner in the global storytelling ecosystem.

 

TRENDING

1
NZ Retains Reef Fish Ban After 22,000 Public Submissions

NZ Retains Reef Fish Ban After 22,000 Public Submissions

 New Zealand
2
NZ Economy Returns to Growth, Faces Global Uncertainty Ahead

NZ Economy Returns to Growth, Faces Global Uncertainty Ahead

 New Zealand
3
Waihoehoe Road Upgrade Begins, Boosting South Auckland Growth

Waihoehoe Road Upgrade Begins, Boosting South Auckland Growth

 New Zealand
4
Fast-Track Boost for Bay of Plenty Highway Project

Fast-Track Boost for Bay of Plenty Highway Project

 New Zealand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Regulating AI could change who wins AI race

Businesses that master human–AI collaboration will lead AI economy

AI systems may be fueling ‘digital colonialism’ through indigenous data extraction

Can AI bridge the gap between smart cities and citizen participation?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026