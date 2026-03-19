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Russia Ramps Up Security Amid High-Profile Assassinations

Russia is increasing security measures for high-ranking military officials following a series of assassinations targeting them, with the FSB attributing these attacks to Ukraine. The attacks include an incident involving Lieutenant-General Vladimir Alexeyev from the GRU. Ukraine denies responsibility.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-03-2026 20:25 IST | Created: 19-03-2026 20:25 IST
Russia Ramps Up Security Amid High-Profile Assassinations

Russia is intensifying security protocols for its high-ranking military personnel after recent assassinations and attempted killings, which authorities say are linked to Ukraine, according to FSB chief Alexander Bortnikov.

The latest attack targeted Lieutenant-General Vladimir Alexeyev, deputy head of the GRU, who was shot three times in his Moscow residence on February 6. Alexeyev is reportedly recovering from his injuries.

FSB chief Bortnikov highlighted that protective measures for senior figures will be reinforced, although Ukraine has refused to acknowledge any involvement in the attacks.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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