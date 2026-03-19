Russia Ramps Up Security Amid High-Profile Assassinations

Russia is intensifying security protocols for its high-ranking military personnel after recent assassinations and attempted killings, which authorities say are linked to Ukraine, according to FSB chief Alexander Bortnikov.

The latest attack targeted Lieutenant-General Vladimir Alexeyev, deputy head of the GRU, who was shot three times in his Moscow residence on February 6. Alexeyev is reportedly recovering from his injuries.

FSB chief Bortnikov highlighted that protective measures for senior figures will be reinforced, although Ukraine has refused to acknowledge any involvement in the attacks.

(With inputs from agencies.)