Unity in Diversity: Pakistan Advocates for Regional Harmony

During a recent meeting in Riyadh, Pakistan's Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar underscored the importance of regional unity by pledging full support for the territorial integrity of neighboring countries. Dar's remarks came amid discussions on recent developments impacting the region.

He emphasized the need to halt attacks against each other and called for dialogue and diplomacy as means to achieve a peaceful resolution to ongoing conflicts. Dar condemned Israel's continued aggression, which he described as a significant contributor to regional instability, and called for immediate action to address this and other root causes of crisis.

The meeting, hosted by Saudi Arabia, was attended by foreign ministers from various Arab-Islamic countries. On the sidelines, Dar engaged in talks with several ministers, reaffirming a shared commitment to advancing peace, stability, and prosperity in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)