Postbank Secures FSP Licence, Moves Closer to Becoming State-Owned Bank

In a major step toward transforming South Africa’s Postbank into a fully-fledged state-owned bank, the institution has successfully registered as a licensed Financial Services Provider (FSP) with the Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA).

The milestone has been welcomed by Khusela Sangoni-Diko, Chairperson of the Portfolio Committee on Communications and Digital Technologies, who described it as a significant advancement in strengthening financial inclusion and regulatory compliance.

Regulatory Breakthrough Under FAIS Act

With the new licence, Postbank is now authorised to provide financial services under the Financial Advisory and Intermediary Services (FAIS) Act, ensuring that its operations meet the required regulatory standards.

“This is a moment of great progress and affirmation,” Sangoni-Diko said, noting that the development reflects Postbank’s growing ability to operate within South Africa’s formal financial sector.

Key Step Toward State-Owned Bank Status

The FSP registration is seen as a critical milestone in Postbank’s long-term goal of becoming a fully operational state-owned bank, capable of supporting inclusive economic participation.

Officials highlighted that the move:

Strengthens Postbank’s regulatory standing

Enhances institutional credibility

Builds momentum toward securing a full banking licence

Governance and Compliance Reforms Paying Off

Sangoni-Diko credited the achievement to sustained efforts by:

The Department of Communications and Digital Technologies

Postbank leadership and management

These efforts have focused on:

Rebuilding governance structures

Improving compliance frameworks

Restoring public trust in the institution

“This milestone demonstrates that Postbank is moving in the right direction,” she said.

Expanding Financial Inclusion

Postbank is expected to play a crucial role in extending affordable banking services, particularly to:

Rural and underserved communities

Low-income households

Individuals excluded from traditional banking systems

A strengthened Postbank could help:

Reduce the cost of banking services

Improve access to savings and transactional accounts

Support broader economic participation

More Work Ahead: Full Licence Still Pending

While the FSP licence marks important progress, Sangoni-Diko cautioned that further steps are required, including:

Securing a full banking licence

Achieving operational readiness

Scaling infrastructure and service capabilities

Building a Development-Oriented Financial Institution

The government views Postbank as a key instrument in advancing developmental finance objectives, ensuring that financial services reach all segments of society.

Sangoni-Diko commended all stakeholders involved and expressed confidence that continued progress will lead to the establishment of a state-owned bank aligned with South Africa’s inclusive growth agenda.