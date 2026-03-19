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Beware of LPG Booking Scams: Rajasthan Police Warns Public

Rajasthan Police have alerted citizens against cyber fraud tactics exploiting the demand for LPG cylinders. Fraudsters use fake booking sites, impersonate gas staff, or deploy phishing and screen-sharing apps to steal information. The public is advised to use official platforms for transactions and safeguard personal data.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 19-03-2026 22:11 IST | Created: 19-03-2026 22:11 IST
Beware of LPG Booking Scams: Rajasthan Police Warns Public
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The Rajasthan Police issued a public advisory warning against cyber fraudsters exploiting the rising demand for LPG cylinders. Deputy Inspector General (Cyber Crime) Shantanu Kumar Singh noted criminals use psychological pressure and technical manipulation.

Fraudulent techniques include fake LPG booking sites, impersonations, and phishing links via SMS and WhatsApp. Other methods include screen-sharing apps like AnyDesk or TeamViewer to control devices and fraudulent QR code payments.

The advisory emphasized urgent threats like disconnection warnings trick victims into revealing information. Citizens are urged to book via official platforms and avoid sharing personal information, installing unknown apps, or making hasty decisions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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