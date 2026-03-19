Beware of LPG Booking Scams: Rajasthan Police Warns Public

The Rajasthan Police issued a public advisory warning against cyber fraudsters exploiting the rising demand for LPG cylinders. Deputy Inspector General (Cyber Crime) Shantanu Kumar Singh noted criminals use psychological pressure and technical manipulation.

Fraudulent techniques include fake LPG booking sites, impersonations, and phishing links via SMS and WhatsApp. Other methods include screen-sharing apps like AnyDesk or TeamViewer to control devices and fraudulent QR code payments.

The advisory emphasized urgent threats like disconnection warnings trick victims into revealing information. Citizens are urged to book via official platforms and avoid sharing personal information, installing unknown apps, or making hasty decisions.

(With inputs from agencies.)