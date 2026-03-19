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Kerala High Court Revokes Bail in Jharkhand Man's Mob Lynching Case

The Kerala High Court canceled the bail of eight men accused of mob-lynching a Jharkhand native, Ram Narayan Bhagel. The court criticized the lower court for granting bail without proper procedure, noting prosecutorial concerns that bail could impede the ongoing investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kochi | Updated: 19-03-2026 22:52 IST | Created: 19-03-2026 22:52 IST
Kerala High Court Revokes Bail in Jharkhand Man's Mob Lynching Case
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The Kerala High Court has overturned the bail of eight individuals implicated in the mob-lynching of a Jharkhand native, Ram Narayan Bhagel, citing procedural errors by the lower court.

Justice A Badharudeen condemned the 'thoughtless' approach of the lower court in granting bail without notifying the victim's family, as required by the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 2018.

The court determined that the premature release of the accused could hinder the ongoing investigation, pressing the importance of following statutory protocols in such serious matters. It directed the accused to surrender within three days, while allowing them to file for fresh bail following proper judicial procedures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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