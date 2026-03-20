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Inflation and Geopolitical Tensions Drive Wall Street into Red

Wall Street faced declines on Thursday, impacted by worries over inflation from rising oil prices amid geopolitical tensions. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's warnings and stagnant interest rates fuel pessimism. Declines in Micron Technology, Tesla, and precious metals highlight market fears and pressure amidst probable delay in interest rate cuts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-03-2026 01:32 IST | Created: 20-03-2026 01:32 IST
Inflation and Geopolitical Tensions Drive Wall Street into Red
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Wall Street experienced a downturn on Thursday as investor concerns about inflation, fueled by soaring oil prices and geopolitical tensions, impacted key stocks like Micron Technology and Tesla. The market's response follows Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's warnings about the uncertain economic outlook amidst rising energy prices influenced by conflicts involving the U.S., Israel, and Iran.

The Federal Reserve's decision to hold interest rates steady aligns with similar moves by the Bank of England and the European Central Bank, as the Middle East unrest continues to cloud the global economic horizon. Interest rate forecasts suggest limited potential for cuts before 2027, painting a challenging picture for market recovery.

As geopolitical disturbances impact energy markets, with attacks on Iran's gas fields and other critical resources, fears of inflation climb. Despite a temporary retreat in Brent prices post an eased U.S. stance on Russian oil, memories of volatile energy costs linger. Industrial giants like Micron and Tesla struggled, while the S&P 500, Nasdaq, and Dow trended below critical moving averages, signifying a broader loss in market momentum.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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