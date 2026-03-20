France Steps Up Efforts to Mediate Middle East Tensions
France's foreign minister, Jean-Noel Barrot, is making an unscheduled trip to Israel to discuss regional security and humanitarian issues. This follows his visit to Beirut to aid negotiations in the ongoing conflict involving Lebanon and Israel. France, with historical ties to Lebanon, seeks a ceasefire and a long-term political solution.
In a bid to mediate escalating tensions in the Middle East, France's foreign minister, Jean-Noel Barrot, will travel to Israel following his recent visit to Lebanon, the French foreign ministry announced.
The purpose of Barrot's unscheduled trip is to engage Israeli authorities in discussions about regional security, humanitarian aid, and de-escalation efforts. France is pushing for a ceasefire and lasting political resolution, amidst ongoing conflicts involving Lebanon and Hezbollah.
President Aoun of Lebanon, favoring negotiations with Israel, presented this stance during talks with Barrot. Meanwhile, despite France's mediation efforts and counter-proposals, Israel remains resistant, seeking disarmament of Hezbollah but wary of inciting further civil unrest.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- France
- foreign minister
- Israel
- Lebanon
- ceasefire
- conflict
- Hesbollah
- negotiation
- middle east
- security
ALSO READ
EU Poised for Tension Mitigation Amidst Iran Conflict
Gas Crisis Erupts Amid Middle East Conflict
Palestinian National Team's Friendly Matches Canceled Amid Middle East Conflict
Global Stocks Tumble Amid Escalating Iran Conflict and Soaring Oil Prices
Middle East Conflict Propels European Gas Prices to New Heights