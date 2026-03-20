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France Steps Up Efforts to Mediate Middle East Tensions

France's foreign minister, Jean-Noel Barrot, is making an unscheduled trip to Israel to discuss regional security and humanitarian issues. This follows his visit to Beirut to aid negotiations in the ongoing conflict involving Lebanon and Israel. France, with historical ties to Lebanon, seeks a ceasefire and a long-term political solution.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-03-2026 01:34 IST | Created: 20-03-2026 01:34 IST
France Steps Up Efforts to Mediate Middle East Tensions

In a bid to mediate escalating tensions in the Middle East, France's foreign minister, Jean-Noel Barrot, will travel to Israel following his recent visit to Lebanon, the French foreign ministry announced.

The purpose of Barrot's unscheduled trip is to engage Israeli authorities in discussions about regional security, humanitarian aid, and de-escalation efforts. France is pushing for a ceasefire and lasting political resolution, amidst ongoing conflicts involving Lebanon and Hezbollah.

President Aoun of Lebanon, favoring negotiations with Israel, presented this stance during talks with Barrot. Meanwhile, despite France's mediation efforts and counter-proposals, Israel remains resistant, seeking disarmament of Hezbollah but wary of inciting further civil unrest.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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