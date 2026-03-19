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Empowering Governance: CBC Hosts 'Sadhana Saptah' for Capacity Building

The Capacity Building Commission will hold 'Sadhana Saptah' to enhance governance abilities across government departments. Scheduled for April 2-8, the event will focus on technology, tradition, and tangible outcomes. It will also introduce initiatives under Mission Karmayogi to improve capacity building, including programmes for scientific and grassroots leadership.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-03-2026 23:02 IST | Created: 19-03-2026 23:02 IST
Empowering Governance: CBC Hosts 'Sadhana Saptah' for Capacity Building
  • Country:
  • India

The Capacity Building Commission is set to host 'Sadhana Saptah,' a week-long event aimed at bolstering governance capabilities across central and state government departments. The event, running from April 2-8, will delve into themes of technology, tradition, and tangible outcomes to drive administrative effectiveness.

According to officials, the event will spotlight discussions on the integration of artificial intelligence and emerging technologies, sector-specific AI applications, regulatory readiness, and digital public infrastructure. Additionally, it will explore Indian Knowledge Systems, citizen-centric outcomes, and data-driven decision-making processes under its 'tangible outcomes' theme.

'Sadhana Saptah' will also mark the launch of new initiatives under the Mission Karmayogi, aimed at strengthening the capacity-building framework. Key highlights include a focus on grassroots capacity building through the 'Karmayogi Kshamata Connect' and specialized programs for enhancing the leadership capacity of scientific communities, set to commence later in April at INSA, New Delhi.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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