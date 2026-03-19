Left Menu

Shein's Marketplace Suspension Appeal Rejected: French Court Upholds Decision

France's Court of Appeal upheld the decision to reject the French government's bid to suspend Shein's marketplace, following a scandal involving inappropriate products. Shein has since reinforced seller controls and age-verification measures. The company cooperates with European authorities amid ongoing scrutiny under the EU's Digital Services Act.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-03-2026 23:23 IST | Created: 19-03-2026 23:23 IST
Shein's Marketplace Suspension Appeal Rejected: French Court Upholds Decision
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Court of Appeal in Paris has upheld the decision not to suspend the marketplace of Chinese online retailer Shein. The fast-fashion giant faced a proposed suspension after investigations found sex dolls resembling children for sale on its platform.

While France's government initially sought to fully ban Shein, the plan was softened to a marketplace suspension. The December court ruling, now reaffirmed on appeal, mandates that Shein must implement adequate age-verification measures to prevent further controversies.

Shein, well-known for its budget-friendly apparel and gadgets, has initiated age-verification measures on its platforms globally, following pressure from both French authorities and an EU investigation. Despite the ruling, Shein remains under scrutiny, with French officials warning of continued resistance to such online retailers.

TRENDING

1
NZ Retains Reef Fish Ban After 22,000 Public Submissions

NZ Retains Reef Fish Ban After 22,000 Public Submissions

 New Zealand
2
NZ Economy Returns to Growth, Faces Global Uncertainty Ahead

NZ Economy Returns to Growth, Faces Global Uncertainty Ahead

 New Zealand
3
Waihoehoe Road Upgrade Begins, Boosting South Auckland Growth

Waihoehoe Road Upgrade Begins, Boosting South Auckland Growth

 New Zealand
4
Fast-Track Boost for Bay of Plenty Highway Project

Fast-Track Boost for Bay of Plenty Highway Project

 New Zealand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Regulating AI could change who wins AI race

Businesses that master human–AI collaboration will lead AI economy

AI systems may be fueling ‘digital colonialism’ through indigenous data extraction

Can AI bridge the gap between smart cities and citizen participation?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026