Shein's Marketplace Suspension Appeal Rejected: French Court Upholds Decision

The Court of Appeal in Paris has upheld the decision not to suspend the marketplace of Chinese online retailer Shein. The fast-fashion giant faced a proposed suspension after investigations found sex dolls resembling children for sale on its platform.

While France's government initially sought to fully ban Shein, the plan was softened to a marketplace suspension. The December court ruling, now reaffirmed on appeal, mandates that Shein must implement adequate age-verification measures to prevent further controversies.

Shein, well-known for its budget-friendly apparel and gadgets, has initiated age-verification measures on its platforms globally, following pressure from both French authorities and an EU investigation. Despite the ruling, Shein remains under scrutiny, with French officials warning of continued resistance to such online retailers.