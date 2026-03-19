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Sanae Takaichi's Diplomatic Mission: Peace and Prosperity Talks with Trump

Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi emphasized the severe global security and economic situation during a meeting with Donald Trump. She believes Trump can bring peace and prosperity, stressing Iran's nuclear threat. Takaichi seeks US-Japan cooperation on energy and economic growth, reinforcing the unshakable alliance between the two nations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 19-03-2026 23:24 IST | Created: 19-03-2026 23:24 IST
Sanae Takaichi's Diplomatic Mission: Peace and Prosperity Talks with Trump
Sanae Takaichi
  • Country:
  • United States

Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi, on a diplomatic mission to the White House, asserted that the global security landscape, with a focus on West Asia, is critically concerning.

Expressing confidence in Donald Trump's leadership, Takaichi emphasized the need to halt Iran's nuclear ambitions and called for international cooperation for peace.

She underscored Japan's commitment to economic security and proposed strategies to strengthen US-Japan energy and economic ties, while affirming the nations' strong alliance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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