Left Menu

Jeffrey Epstein's Legal Quagmire: Lawyer Claims Ignorance in Abuse Case

Jeffrey Epstein’s attorney testified to a House committee, stating he was unaware of the financier’s underage abuse, igniting political debate. Democrats remain frustrated, pushing for more documents while scrutinizing ties to President Trump. Despite repeated denials, skepticism about Epstein’s associates' knowledge persists within the investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 20-03-2026 01:48 IST | Created: 20-03-2026 01:48 IST
Jeffrey Epstein's Legal Quagmire: Lawyer Claims Ignorance in Abuse Case
Jeffrey Epstein
  • Country:
  • United States

In a recent House committee hearing, Darren Indyke, Jeffrey Epstein's longtime attorney, testified that he was unaware of Epstein's sexual abuse of underage girls at the time it occurred. This aligns Indyke with other Epstein associates who claimed ignorance amid the scandal surrounding the late financier's criminal activities.

The hearing, however, highlighted increasing frustration among lawmakers. Despite being the executors of Epstein's estate, Indyke and Richard Kahn have not provided substantive details about Epstein's illicit activities, leading to allegations of possible cover-ups. Democrats have demanded additional documents to hold those associated with Epstein accountable.

The investigation has also entangled political woes, with Democrats challenging uncorroborated claims involving former President Donald Trump, though these have been denied. The inquiry, initially bipartisan, has devolved into a contentious political battle, with lawmakers squabbling over the focus and scope of the investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
NZ Retains Reef Fish Ban After 22,000 Public Submissions

NZ Retains Reef Fish Ban After 22,000 Public Submissions

 New Zealand
2
NZ Economy Returns to Growth, Faces Global Uncertainty Ahead

NZ Economy Returns to Growth, Faces Global Uncertainty Ahead

 New Zealand
3
Waihoehoe Road Upgrade Begins, Boosting South Auckland Growth

Waihoehoe Road Upgrade Begins, Boosting South Auckland Growth

 New Zealand
4
Fast-Track Boost for Bay of Plenty Highway Project

Fast-Track Boost for Bay of Plenty Highway Project

 New Zealand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Regulating AI could change who wins AI race

Businesses that master human–AI collaboration will lead AI economy

AI systems may be fueling ‘digital colonialism’ through indigenous data extraction

Can AI bridge the gap between smart cities and citizen participation?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026