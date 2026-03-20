Jeffrey Epstein's Legal Quagmire: Lawyer Claims Ignorance in Abuse Case

In a recent House committee hearing, Darren Indyke, Jeffrey Epstein's longtime attorney, testified that he was unaware of Epstein's sexual abuse of underage girls at the time it occurred. This aligns Indyke with other Epstein associates who claimed ignorance amid the scandal surrounding the late financier's criminal activities.

The hearing, however, highlighted increasing frustration among lawmakers. Despite being the executors of Epstein's estate, Indyke and Richard Kahn have not provided substantive details about Epstein's illicit activities, leading to allegations of possible cover-ups. Democrats have demanded additional documents to hold those associated with Epstein accountable.

The investigation has also entangled political woes, with Democrats challenging uncorroborated claims involving former President Donald Trump, though these have been denied. The inquiry, initially bipartisan, has devolved into a contentious political battle, with lawmakers squabbling over the focus and scope of the investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)